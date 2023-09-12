Loraine James – “I DM U” (Feat. Black Midi’s Morgan Simpson)

Next week, Loraine James will release the new album Gentle Confrontation. Its lead single “2003” landed on our best songs of the week list, and its follow-up “Déjà Vu,” was a collaboration with RiTchie, one of the members of the rap group Injury Reserve. Today, the producer is back with one more pre-release single called “I DM U,” which features Morgan Simpson from Black Midi on the drums. Check that out below.

TOUR DATES:
09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch
09/28 – Quebec City @ Pop Montreal
09/29 – New York, NY @ Public Records
10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
10/03 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

Gentle Confrontation is out 9/22 via Hyperdub.

