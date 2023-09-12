Next week, Loraine James will release the new album Gentle Confrontation. Its lead single “2003” landed on our best songs of the week list, and its follow-up “Déjà Vu,” was a collaboration with RiTchie, one of the members of the rap group Injury Reserve. Today, the producer is back with one more pre-release single called “I DM U,” which features Morgan Simpson from Black Midi on the drums. Check that out below.

TOUR DATES:

09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Monarch

09/28 – Quebec City @ Pop Montreal

09/29 – New York, NY @ Public Records

10/01 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echo

Gentle Confrontation is out 9/22 via Hyperdub.