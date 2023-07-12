Loraine James – “Déjà Vu” (Feat. RiTchie)

Loraine James – “Déjà Vu” (Feat. RiTchie)

Alice Ivor

New Music July 12, 2023 10:16 AM By James Rettig

A couple months back, Loraine James announced a new album, Gentle Confrontation, with the lead single “2003,” which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, the producer is back with a new track called “Déjà Vu,” a collaboration with RiTchie, one of the members of the rap group Injury Reserve. Injury Reserve just announced that they’d be continuing on under the name By Storm following the death of Stepa J. Groggs in 2020. Listen to “Déjà Vu” below.

Gentle Confrontation is out 9/22 via Hyperdub. Pre-order it here.

