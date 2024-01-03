Last year, Noel Gallagher and his High Flying Birds released their album Council Skies — great news for music bloggers and music blog readers, since its promotional rounds gave Gallagher more chances to talk his shit. Today, Gallagher has followed that album with a new song — or, at least, with the demo version of a new song.

Noel Gallagher’s new song — it doesn’t seem to involve too many other High Flying Birds — is called “In A Little While,” and it’s a pretty acoustic ballad. The version of the song that’s out in the world is explicitly labeled as a demo, and it’s definitely pretty quiet and lo-fi. But the song sounds perfectly nice as-is, and it doesn’t really require the big, blown-out version that Gallagher likes to give so many of his tracks. Check it out below.