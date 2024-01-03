It’s been a while since I’ve heard anything from Jonwayne, an underground rapper and producer who’s always impressed me. Jonwayne hasn’t released a rap album since 2017’s Rap Album Two, and he hasn’t been on this website since the release of his Christmas-themed 2018 mixtape Yuletide Bangerz. From what I can tell, Jonwayne has mostly been making music for his Patreon subscribers and posting videos of himself making beats on YouTube. That’s cool! Different avenues! But now, Jonwayne’s got a new song out there, and it’s a good one.

“No Joke,” the new Jonwayne single, is a brief two-minute exercise with a hazy lope of a beat. Jonwayne’s rapping is casual and conversational, but he stays in the pocket and writes intricate lines: “Why make an effort when I make this shit look effortless?/ You’re just a spreadsheet, I excel at this.” Check it out below.