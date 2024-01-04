You have to know what you’re getting into here, right? Nothing here should be a surprise. There’s a good chance that you’ve never heard of the Seattle punk band Nightfeeder, but the top of this page should already give you all the information that you really need. The EP is called Disgustör. The cover art looks like that. You must’ve formed some first impressions, and I am delighted to tell you that those impressions are exactly right.

Nightfeeder is a relatively new band, but its members have been around for a long time. In the late ’80s and early ’90s, singer Jay Stiles was in the pioneering Massachusetts crust band Disrupt. Since then, he’s spent time in Seattle bands Consume and Deathraid, and a bunch of former members of those bands are also in Nightfeeder. Nightfeeder released their demo in 2020, and they followed it with a self-titled 2021 EP and with the excellently titled 2022 full-length Cut All Of Your Face Off. Today, they’ve released the supremely grimy new three-song EP Disgustör. It rocks.

Nightfeeder’s sound is classic hard-rockin’ American hardcore punk. Fellow Pacific Northwest band Poison Idea pioneered that kind of apocalyptic scuzz, and it’s been festering since then in places like Japan and Finland. Nightfeeder’s take on it is ugly and mean and riff-heavy, and there’s a whole lot of Mötorhead in its DNA. Everyone isn’t going to like this record, but if you’re into dirty-ass punk music, then please enjoy a sterling example of the form and stream Disgustör below.

<a href="https://nightfeeder.bandcamp.com/album/disgust-r-ep">Disgustör EP by Nightfeeder</a>

The self-released Disgustör is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.