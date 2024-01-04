We last checked in on Cambridge, UK rock band Grieving way back in 2016, but they’re finally ready to roll out their debut album here in 2024. Everything Goes Right, All At Once is out in March on By The Time It Gets Dark, who shared a message to Bandcamp followers indicating that this will probably be the label’s final release. The message also triangulates the early emo, post-hardcore, and gritty ’90s indie touchstones you might hear in Grieving’s music: “if you’re into the likes of Jawbreaker, Fugazi, Lemonheads, Samiam, Guided By Voices, Trail Of Dead, Dismemberment Plan, Archers Of Loaf, Shudder To Think, and At The Drive-In, well, so are they.”

With its tangle of slicing, jagged guitars and gruff, impassioned vocals, lead single “Tarpaulin” checks a bunch of those boxes. Bassist Jack Hurst says the song is about “personally approaching a sense of self-doubt, and accepting that certainty in life is rarely exactly that.” Listen below, and take note that the first song on the album is called “Brian Emo.”

TRACKLIST:

01 “Brian Emo”

02 “10 x Michelangelo”

03 “Pristine”

04 “My Friend, The Ghost”

05 “Tarpaulin”

06 “Wiseau”

07 “Start Young”

08 “Ownership”

09 “Puritans (The Weight)” (Feat. Dave Jakes)

10 “The World Still Turns” (Feat. Stephen Davidson)

11 “Old Wives”

Everything Goes Right, All At Once is out 3/15 via By The Time It Gets Dark. Pre-order it here.