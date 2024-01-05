Lots of underground bands release split records, and, like any other music released into this ephemeral digital sphere, they mostly come and go without much notice. One way to avoid this fate is to give your split an ostentatious title like The Ultimate Emo Album. That’s what Really Rad Records labelmates Stream Swiss Army Wife, Avec Plaisir, and Celebration Guns have done. The bands’ new split EP is billed as “the final chapter — the last nail in the coffin of a genre that has meant so much to so many.” The description continues, “With the approval of Really Rad Records, emo may now find peace in the silence it leaves behind.”

I don’t know that these six songs represent some natural endpoint or mic-drop apotheosis, but all six are indeed extremely emo, chock full of the twinkly guitars, throat-shredded vocals, and buoyant basement-party energy the term implies. Celebration Guns’ flickering, gang-shouted “Trying Is Hard,” spotlighted in Stereogum contributor Patrick Lyons’ Inbox Infinity newsletter, stands out as a highlight. Dig into the whole EP below and figure out whether this is really it for the genre.

<a href="https://reallyradrecs.bandcamp.com/album/the-ultimate-emo-album">The Ultimate Emo Album by REALLY RAD RECORDS</a>

The Ultimate Emo Album is out now on Really Rad.