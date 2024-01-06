The first of four parts of a tribute to Drivin N Cryin’s Kevn Kinney was released exclusively on vinyl last fall. Titled Let’s Go Dancing: A Celebration Of Kevn Kinney, it was originally previewed with Scott McCaughey and his late-era R.E.M. bandmate Peter Buck covering “MacDougal Blues.” On Friday the title track by Drive-By Truckers’ Patterson Hood (along with McCaughey and Buck) hit streaming services.

“Let’s Go Dancing” has Hood on acoustic guitar and lead vocals, Buck on mandolin, and McCaughey on harmonica, backing vocals, tambourine, mellotron, and bass. It was recorded and mixed by McCaughey at Dungeon Of Horror, Portland, Oregon.

Let’s Go Dancing: A Celebration Of Kevn Kinney also has Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit covering “Look What You’ve Done to Your Brother.” Hear that along with the cover of “Let’s Go Dancing” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 Patterson Hood (feat. Peter Buck) “Let’s Go Dancing”

02 Alejandro Escovedo “Another Scarlet Butterfly”

03 Wreckless Eric “The House Above Tina’s Grocery”

04 Elf Power “Mountaintop”

05 Parker Gispert “Together”

06 Erin Rae (feat. Seth Martin) “Passing Through”

07 Pylon Reenactment Society “Count The Flowers”

08 Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit “Look What You’ve Done To Your Brother”

09 Gordon Gano and Boy Dirt Car (feat. Violent Femmes) “Gotta Move On”

10 Shovels and Rope Gotta “Get Out Of Here”

11 Great Lake Swimmers “Peacemaker”

12 Shelly Colvin (feat. Dylan LeBlanc) “Save For Me”