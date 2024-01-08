Lamplight is a one-person project from Ian Hatcher-Williams, a musician based in both Brooklyn and Roanoke, Virginia. In a couple of months, he’ll release the self-titled Lamplight debut album, recorded with Lightning Bug’s Kevin Copeland. Today, he’s shared the new single “House Rules,” a soft and lush piece of indie-folk.

In a press release, Hatcher-Williams says:

Death has always been a deafening reminder that the anger and resentment we carry with us isn’t worth the weight it bears. This song came in the form of a mantra to myself, spilling out as I was grieving just days before the recording session, thinking the record might get canned. Love as many as you can, and forgive the rest. As we all hurtle to our end, love is all there is time for.

Below, listen to “House Rules” and check out “Call Your Mom,” the album’s other advance single.

Lamplight is out 3/8 on Western Vinyl.