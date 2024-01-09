Waxahatchee has announced a new album, Tigers Blood, her follow-up to 2020’s incredible Saint Cloud. It will be released on March 22 via ANTI- Records, her new label after three full-lengths with Merge. Katie Crutchfield recorded it with Brad Cook at Sonic Ranch in Texas, and there are contributions on the album from MJ Lenderman, Spencer Tweedy, and Phil Cook.

Today, she’s sharing lead single “Right Back To It,” a duet with Lenderman. “I wrote it backstage at Wolf Trap when I was on tour opening for Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow,” Crutchfield shared in a statement. “I’m really interested in writing love songs that are gritty and unromantic. I wanted to make a song about the ebb and flow of a longtime love story. I thought it might feel untraditional but a little more in alignment with my experience to write about feeling insecure or foiled in some way internally, but always finding your way back to a newness or an intimacy with the same person.”

Watch a video for “Right Back To It” and check out Tigers Blood‘s tracklist and tour dates below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “3 Sisters”

02 “Evil Spawn”

03 “Ice Cold”

04 “Right Back To It”

05 “Burns Out At Midnight”

06 “Bored”

07 “Lone Star Lake”

08 “Crimes Of The Heart”

09 “Crowbar”

10 “365”

11 “The Wolves”

12 “Tigers Blood”

TOUR DATES:

04/18 Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater ^

04/19 St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre ^

04/20 Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed ^

04/21 Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre ^

04/23 Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall ^

04/25 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place ^

04/26 Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre ^

04/27 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theatre ^

04/28 Richmond, VA @ The National ^

04/30 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

05/01 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium ^

05/03 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^

05/04 Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater ^

05/05 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/06 Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre ^

05/08 Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom ^

05/09 Fort Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall ^

05/10 Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater ^

05/11 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater ^

05/13 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

05/14 The Observatory North Park @ San Diego, CA ^

05/16 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

05/17 Paso Robles, CA @ Barrelhouse Brewing Co. ^

05/18 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

05/19 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery ^

05/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot ^

05/23 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom ^

08/19 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall %

08/21 Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s %

08/23 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant %

08/24 Madison, WI @ The Sylvee %

08/25 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden %

08/26 Pittsburgh, PA @ The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall %

08/28 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

08/29 South Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Summer Stage &#

08/30 Portland, ME @ State Theater &#

08/31 Accord, NY @ Arrowood Farms &#

09/01 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage &#

09/06 Vienna, VA @ Filene Center – Wolf Trap &#

09/07 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #@

09/08 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore &+

^ w/ Good Morning

% w/ Tre Burt

# w/ Tim Heidecker

& w/ Snail Mail

+ w/ Greg Mendez

@ w/ Gladie

Tigers Blood is out 3/22 via ANTI-. Pre-order it here.