At the end of the month, Future Islands are releasing a new album, People Who Aren’t There Anymore, the band’s first full-length since 2020’s As Long As You Are. We’ve heard a bunch of songs from it already, most recently “The Fight” and “The Tower,” and today they’re sharing one more, “Say Goodbye.” Check it out below.

People Who Aren’t There Anymore is out 1/26 via 4AD.