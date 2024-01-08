Bruiser Wolf is maybe the most unmistakable voice in hip-hop. The Bruiser Brigade emcee raps in an exaggerated, almost cartoonish vocal style somewhere between a TV game show announcer and a spoken interlude from a Blacksploitation-era soul song. It’s hard to stand out rapping alongside Danny Brown, but this dude pulls it off.

A new Bruiser Wolf LP called My Story Got Stories is dropping this Friday. Ahead of the album, he’s shared “Dope Boy.” Over spacey, soulful production from Greg Zola, Bruiser details his childhood drug dealing exploits. There’s lots of wordplay (“You wasn’t with me shooting in the gym/ Married to Ye, now my pockets burly like Kim”) and pained personal testimony (“I wonder if they can tell I’m a dope boy/ My first toy was a scale, I had no choice/ Money talk, I had no voice/ My mom was gone, I had no joy”) common to rap music. But it’s all delivered in a tone and diction that makes those sentiments stand out.

My Story Got Stories is out 1/12 on Fake Shore Drive/Bruiser Brigade.