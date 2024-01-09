Sheer Mag – “Moonstruck”
In November, Sheer Mag announced their new album Playing Favorites and their signing to Jack White’s Third Man Records. They shared the title track, and now they’re back with “Moonstruck” and a video directed by Ryan Schnackenberg.
“‘Moonstruck’ is about how invigorating it is to have a new crush,” guitarist and lyricist Matt Palmer said in a statement. “After too long lost in the wilderness, it’s gratifying to find a beacon of tenderness to help reorient yourself in the maze of love. Written in 2021 and originally intended for a disco EP, ‘Moonstruck’ has been reworked as a more expansive and lush arrangement and features some of our favorite guitar work on the new record.”
The video is inspired by Rush’s “Limelight” visuals and contains footage from their recording sessions at Le Studio in Quebec. They also announced additional tour dates for this spring, including shows in New York City, Philadelphia, Somerville, and East Haven. Watch the video for “Moonstruck” below.
TOUR DATES:
03/29 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
03/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle @ Back Room
03/31 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy
04/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade, Purgatory
04/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
04/05 – Houston, TX @ The End
04/06 – Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge
04/07 – Dallas, TX @ Double Wide
04/09 – Mesa, AZ @ The Underground
04/10 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
04/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
04/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
04/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
04/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
04/17 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
04/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
04/19 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder
04/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
04/22 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
04/24 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
04/26 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
04/29 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
05/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
05/04 – Troy, NY @ No Fun
05/05 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
05/06 – East Haven, CT @ Beeracks
05/08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
05/31 – 06/02 Northampton, MA @ Field Day Music Festival
Playing Favorites is out 3/1 via Third Man.