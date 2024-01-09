In November, Sheer Mag announced their new album Playing Favorites and their signing to Jack White’s Third Man Records. They shared the title track, and now they’re back with “Moonstruck” and a video directed by Ryan Schnackenberg.

“‘Moonstruck’ is about how invigorating it is to have a new crush,” guitarist and lyricist Matt Palmer said in a statement. “After too long lost in the wilderness, it’s gratifying to find a beacon of tenderness to help reorient yourself in the maze of love. Written in 2021 and originally intended for a disco EP, ‘Moonstruck’ has been reworked as a more expansive and lush arrangement and features some of our favorite guitar work on the new record.”

The video is inspired by Rush’s “Limelight” visuals and contains footage from their recording sessions at Le Studio in Quebec. They also announced additional tour dates for this spring, including shows in New York City, Philadelphia, Somerville, and East Haven. Watch the video for “Moonstruck” below.

TOUR DATES:

03/29 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

03/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle @ Back Room

03/31 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

04/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade, Purgatory

04/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04/05 – Houston, TX @ The End

04/06 – Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

04/07 – Dallas, TX @ Double Wide

04/09 – Mesa, AZ @ The Underground

04/10 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

04/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

04/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

04/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

04/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

04/17 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

04/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

04/19 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

04/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/22 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

04/24 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

04/26 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/29 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

05/04 – Troy, NY @ No Fun

05/05 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

05/06 – East Haven, CT @ Beeracks

05/08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/31 – 06/02 Northampton, MA @ Field Day Music Festival

Playing Favorites is out 3/1 via Third Man.