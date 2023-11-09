Over the summer, Philly crew Sheer Mag returned with the song “All Lined Up.” Today, they’re back with the announcement of their new album Playing Favorites and the release of the title track, plus the news that they’ve signed to Third Man Records.

“After nearly ten years of touring together, we felt qualified to write a song about doing it,” the group said about the single. “It’s a good introduction to the next era of Sheer Mag.”

The track comes with a video directed and photographed by Craig Scheihing. The album features a guest guitar solo by Mdou Moctar. Tina Halladay explained about the LP, “Nobody seems to write straight up rock bangers anymore — more than anything else, we want this record to put huge, catchy songwriting front and center.”

“Those first few records felt like a personal coming out party; they felt like they were an introduction to me and my life story,” Halladay added. “With these new songs, I feel like I’m finally able to move past that—there are parts on this record that I couldn’t imagine being able to sing ten, five, or even three years ago.”

Watch the video for “Playing Favorites” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Playing Favorites”

02 “Eat It And Beat It”

03 “All Lined Up”

04 “Don’t Come Lookin’”

05 “I Gotta Go”

06 “Moonstruck”

07 “Mechanical Garden”

08 “Golden Hour”

09 “Tea On The Kettle”

10 “Paper Time”

11 “When You Get Back”

TOUR DATES:

11/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale ~

11/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall ~

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

03/29 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

03/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle @ Back Room

03/31 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

04/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade, Purgatory

04/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

04/05 – Houston, TX @ The End

04/06 – Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge

04/07 – Dallas, TX @ Double Wide

04/09 – Mesa, AZ @ The Underground

04/10 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

04/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

04/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

04/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

04/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

04/17 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater

04/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

04/19 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder

04/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/22 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive

04/24 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge

04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

04/26 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village

04/29 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

05/04 – Troy, NY @ No Fun

~ w/ Baroness

Playing Favorites is out 3/1 via Third Man.