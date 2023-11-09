Sheer Mag – “Playing Favorites”
Over the summer, Philly crew Sheer Mag returned with the song “All Lined Up.” Today, they’re back with the announcement of their new album Playing Favorites and the release of the title track, plus the news that they’ve signed to Third Man Records.
“After nearly ten years of touring together, we felt qualified to write a song about doing it,” the group said about the single. “It’s a good introduction to the next era of Sheer Mag.”
The track comes with a video directed and photographed by Craig Scheihing. The album features a guest guitar solo by Mdou Moctar. Tina Halladay explained about the LP, “Nobody seems to write straight up rock bangers anymore — more than anything else, we want this record to put huge, catchy songwriting front and center.”
“Those first few records felt like a personal coming out party; they felt like they were an introduction to me and my life story,” Halladay added. “With these new songs, I feel like I’m finally able to move past that—there are parts on this record that I couldn’t imagine being able to sing ten, five, or even three years ago.”
Watch the video for “Playing Favorites” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Playing Favorites”
02 “Eat It And Beat It”
03 “All Lined Up”
04 “Don’t Come Lookin’”
05 “I Gotta Go”
06 “Moonstruck”
07 “Mechanical Garden”
08 “Golden Hour”
09 “Tea On The Kettle”
10 “Paper Time”
11 “When You Get Back”
TOUR DATES:
11/28 – Boston, MA @ Royale ~
11/29 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall ~
12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~
03/29 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
03/30 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle @ Back Room
03/31 – Asheville, NC @ Eulogy
04/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records
04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade, Purgatory
04/04 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
04/05 – Houston, TX @ The End
04/06 – Austin, TX @ Far Out Lounge
04/07 – Dallas, TX @ Double Wide
04/09 – Mesa, AZ @ The Underground
04/10 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
04/11 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
04/12 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
04/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
04/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
04/17 – Portland, OR @ Star Theater
04/18 – Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
04/19 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder
04/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
04/22 – Denver, CO @ Hi Dive
04/24 – Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge
04/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
04/26 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/27 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village
04/29 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
05/03 – Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place
05/04 – Troy, NY @ No Fun
~ w/ Baroness
Playing Favorites is out 3/1 via Third Man.