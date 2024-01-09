Playboi Carti Seemingly Postpones Antagonist Tour Again

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News January 8, 2024 9:32 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Playboi Carti Seemingly Postpones Antagonist Tour Again

Rich Fury/Getty Images

News January 8, 2024 9:32 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Playboi Carti has seemingly postponed his tour again. His Antagonist Arena Tour was originally scheduled for fall 2023, before being rescheduled to 2024. However, the rapper’s website has been updated to show all tour dates as TBD. It was supposed to kick off this Saturday, the 14th, at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center. He has not yet shared a statement.

Last month, he shared “Different Day” and “2024.” A week ago, he released “BACKR00MS” with Travis Scott, SEXISDEATH, and Indiana420Bitch.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Coachella 2024 Headliners Reportedly Include Lana Del Rey And Tyler, The Creator

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe”

20 hours ago 0

Paramore Wipe Socials, Cancel ALTer Ego Fest Headline Performance

4 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest