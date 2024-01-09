Playboi Carti Seemingly Postpones Antagonist Tour Again

Playboi Carti has seemingly postponed his tour again. His Antagonist Arena Tour was originally scheduled for fall 2023, before being rescheduled to 2024. However, the rapper’s website has been updated to show all tour dates as TBD. It was supposed to kick off this Saturday, the 14th, at Salt Lake City’s Delta Center. He has not yet shared a statement.

Last month, he shared “Different Day” and “2024.” A week ago, he released “BACKR00MS” with Travis Scott, SEXISDEATH, and Indiana420Bitch.