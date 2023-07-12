Playboi Carti Announces Antagonist Arena Tour
If you look at things through sheer numbers, Atlanta rap eccentric Playboi Carti should not be the kind of artist who can headline Madison Square Garden. Carti has a couple of gold albums and a handful of minor chart hits; he’s not exactly a mainstream titan. But Carti’s harsh, unstable, energy-charged style has made him an influential figure and a cult favorite. Carti’s own troubling behavior — including a recent arrest for choking and beating his pregnant girlfriend — has evidently not affected the enthusiasm that surrounds him. In the past few months, Carti has headlined festivals like Rolling Loud and Summer Smash. This morning, Carti announces plans for his Antagonist tour, which will take him to arenas on both sides of the Atlantic this fall.
Whether or not you like Playboi Carti, either as a musician or a human being, this tour is going to be a spectacle. As a live performer, Playboi Carti has the same kind of reputation that Travis Scott used to have. His live shows are built less around virtuosic and professional performances, more around mass mosh catharsis. This looks to be his biggest tour yet, and it seems likely to bring his unruly antics to new levels. Stay safe out there.
Rather than touring with mainstream-famous acts, Playboi Carti has recruited a team of openers from his own loose Opium Collective crew. Tourmates Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang all come from Atlanta, and they all specialize in the drug-zooted rage beats genre that exists almost entirely because of Carti’s influence. (Destroy Lonely, the son of onetime Ludacris protege I-20, will miss the San Francisco and Chicago dates. Ken Carson, nephew of 808 Mafia producer TM88, won’t be in Chicago, either.) Check out the Antagonist tour itinerary below.
TOUR DATES:
9/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
9/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
9/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
9/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
9/13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
9/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
9/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
9/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
9/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
9/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
9/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
9/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
9/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
9/30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/19 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
11/21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
11/22 – London, UK @ The O2
11/24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
11/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
11/27 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum
11/29 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
11/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
12/02 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena
12/04 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena