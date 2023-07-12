Playboi Carti Announces Antagonist Arena Tour

If you look at things through sheer numbers, Atlanta rap eccentric Playboi Carti should not be the kind of artist who can headline Madison Square Garden. Carti has a couple of gold albums and a handful of minor chart hits; he’s not exactly a mainstream titan. But Carti’s harsh, unstable, energy-charged style has made him an influential figure and a cult favorite. Carti’s own troubling behavior — including a recent arrest for choking and beating his pregnant girlfriend — has evidently not affected the enthusiasm that surrounds him. In the past few months, Carti has headlined festivals like Rolling Loud and Summer Smash. This morning, Carti announces plans for his Antagonist tour, which will take him to arenas on both sides of the Atlantic this fall.

Whether or not you like Playboi Carti, either as a musician or a human being, this tour is going to be a spectacle. As a live performer, Playboi Carti has the same kind of reputation that Travis Scott used to have. His live shows are built less around virtuosic and professional performances, more around mass mosh catharsis. This looks to be his biggest tour yet, and it seems likely to bring his unruly antics to new levels. Stay safe out there.

Rather than touring with mainstream-famous acts, Playboi Carti has recruited a team of openers from his own loose Opium Collective crew. Tourmates Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely, and Homixide Gang all come from Atlanta, and they all specialize in the drug-zooted rage beats genre that exists almost entirely because of Carti’s influence. (Destroy Lonely, the son of onetime Ludacris protege I-20, will miss the San Francisco and Chicago dates. Ken Carson, nephew of 808 Mafia producer TM88, won’t be in Chicago, either.) Check out the Antagonist tour itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

9/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

9/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

9/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

9/12 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

9/13 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

9/15 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

9/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

9/17 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

9/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

9/23 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

9/26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

9/27 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

9/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

9/30 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/04 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/05 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

10/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/09 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

10/17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/18 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/19 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

11/21 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

11/22 – London, UK @ The O2

11/24 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

11/25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

11/27 – Milan, Italy @ Mediolanum Forum

11/29 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

11/30 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

12/02 – Paris, France @ AccorHotels Arena

12/04 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena