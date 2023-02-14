Playboi Carti Arrested For Allegedly Choking And Beating His Pregnant Girlfriend

Playboi Carti was arrested in Georgia on felony aggravated assault charges after allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend, TMZ reports.

According to the arrest affidavit, the altercation stemmed from a dispute over a pregnancy test. The woman, who says she has been dating Carti for two years and has lived with him since July, says the Atlanta rapper — birth name Jordan Carter — grabbed her by her throat and pushed her, holding her neck until she could barely breathe. She says after she ran out of the house and got in her car, Carti attacked her again as she tried to use the vehicle’s SOS features to call the police. Police report that the woman had visible injuries on her neck, chest, and back when they arrived at the scene.

Carti’s lawyer, Brian Steel, told TMZ, “Mr. Carter was falsely accused. Pursuant to my communications with the Fulton County District Attorney‘s office, this case will be dismissed without any prosecution or litigation.”

If you or someone you know is facing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for help.