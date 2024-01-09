Stream Lazer Bullet’s Insane Debut EP Spirit Suck Shit

The Portland band Lazer Bullet make raw, frenzied, distortion-bombed hardcore like something that might come out on La Vida Es En Mus. In truth, their debut EP Spirit Suck Shit is out today on Convulse. The vocals are demonic yelps and yowls, the music is like elemental rock ‘n’ roll blasted to in-the-red extremes, and the song titles are shit like “Demon Semen,” “Hogweed,” and “Stay Stupid.” Rage to Spirit Suck Shit below.

<a href="https://convulserecords.bandcamp.com/album/spirit-suck-shit">Spirit Suck Shit by Lazer Bullet</a>

