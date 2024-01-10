A couple years ago, the Montreal musician Patrick Holland — who has produced and remixed for TOPS, Cut Copy, Jacques Greene, and more — released his debut album You’re The Boss. Since then, Holland has put out a handful of singles, most recently “Your Life” this past fall. Today, he’s sharing a new mixtape called Infra.

“16 tracks of instrumental electronic music chiseled from countless sessions dating back to 2017,” Holland wrote in an Instagram post. “It has been tossed on the back burner too many times.” Infra features collaborations from CFCF and Unknown Mobile.

Check it out below.

Infra is out now.