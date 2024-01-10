Kate Bush Shares Eulogy For Late Collaborator Del Palmer

Kate Bush has shared a eulogy for Del Palmer, her longtime creative collaborator and one-time romantic partner, who passed away at 71 last week.

“It’s hard to know what to say… He was a big part of my life and my work for many years,” Bush wrote. “It’s going to take a long time to come to terms with him not being here with us.”

“He was incredibly creative – talented in lots of different ways,” she continued. “He was a brilliant musician, bass player, a great artist – he was always drawing. Once he covered a whole recording consul in cartoons. It took him days and it looked absolutely stunning. He taught himself to be a recording engineer, engineering several of my albums and later releasing his own.”

Over on her website, she shared an image of a mosaic made by Palmer called “Tree Of Life.”

“I’m going to miss him terribly,” she concluded.