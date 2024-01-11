Ben Frost has announced a new album, Scope Neglect, which will be out on March 1. It’s been a bit since the musician’s last proper full-length album — The Centre Cannot Hold came out in 2017 — but he has been busy these past few years, composing the score for the Netflix show Dark and mounting a couple different exhibitions and installations in art galleries. A few months ago, he shared a new single, “Turning The Prism,” and today he’s announcing the album alongside another one, “The River Of Light And Radiation.” Listen to both below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Lamb Shift”

02 “Chimera”

03 “The River Of Light And Radiation”

04 “_1993”

05 “Turning The Prism”

06 “Load Up On Guns, Bring Your Friends”

07 “Tritium Bath”

08 “Unreal In The Eyes Of The Dead”

Scope Neglect is out 3/1 via Mute. A limited-edition vinyl version of the album is out now, and will ship before the digital release date.