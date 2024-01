Out The Way is on the way. The new EP from veteran funk master DāM-FunK is dropping in two weeks, preceded by single “Cryin’ While Winnin’,” out now. The song assembles hand claps, dreamy piano chords, an eerie ascending synth melody, and a frenetic bassline into music that overlaps with jazz, gospel, and drum ‘n’ bass without ever settling neatly into one genre. Hear it below.

Out The Way is out 1/25.