A couple of years ago, the LA hardcore band Cosmic Joke got together with the stated intention of bringing back the classic fast, catchy early-’80s Southern California sound of bands like Bad Religion, the Adolescents, and the Descendents. There aren’t too many hardcore bands who sound like that anymore, and it’s refreshing to hear singer Mac Miller — not that one — whining out nasal, melodic hooks.

Cosmic Joke released their demo in 2021, and they followed it last year with their single “Empty Nesting Doll.” Now, Cosmic Joke have played a bunch of hardcore fests, and HardLore, the podcast from Twitching Tongues’ Colin Young and Harm’s Way’s Bo Leuders, has made Cosmic Joke the first band on its new HardLore label. Today, Cosmic Joke drop their self-titled full-length debut, which is only technically a full-length; its nine songs blast by in 14 minutes.

Cosmic Joke is fast and catchy and a whole lot of fun. There’s been a lot of serious heaviness in hardcore lately, and this record cuts in the opposite direction. Cosmic Joke have a short tour with Denver’s Destiny Bond coming up. Below, stream Cosmic Joke, watch their “Kamikaze” video, and check out their tour dates.

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/s-t-17">s/t by Cosmic Joke</a>

Cosmic Joke is out now on HardLore/Triple B.