The two members of the Edinburgh duo No Windows, singer Verity Slangen and multi-instrumentalist Morgan Morris, are both teenagers. Slangen is 19, and Morris is a year younger. They met up in school, and they presumably named their band after the Antlers song. As No Windows, Slangen and Morris make blurry, emotive indie rock. They just released their debut EP Fish Boy in November, and it got a whole lot of attention. Now, No Windows have signed to Fat Possum, and they’ll release another EP this spring.

No Windows recorded their new EP Point Nemo in Brisol, with Dry Cleaning/Yard Act collaborator Ali Chant producing and mixing. In a press release, Morgan Morris says, “Fish Boy was our first experience of putting together a body of work. With Point Nemo, we’ve gained a lot of confidence and knowledge. I think we improved on a lot of the basics as well: structuring songs, stronger melodies.”

First single “Song 01” — the last song on the record, paradoxically enough — is a queasy grunge-pop churn with lyrics about feeling stuck in a relationship with someone who doesn’t value you: “I know that it’s not right / Too gentle, I don’t fight/ Tell me how you want me to be.” Below, check out the song and the Point Nemo tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Zodiac 13”

02 “Bicycle”

03 “Fibbs”

04 “Small Flashing Light”

05 “Song 01”

The Point Nemo EP is out 5/3 on Fat Possum.