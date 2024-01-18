Ethan Iverson Is Hustling

Pianist Ethan Iverson released his first album, School Work, in 1993, when he was 20. In about 1997, he started playing with bassist Reid Anderson, and at the turn of the millennium, they connected with drummer Dave King and formed the Bad Plus. That trio was one of the breakout jazz groups of the early 21st century, releasing 13 albums in 16 years and selling a surprising number of records along the way. They were a lot of listeners’ gateway into jazz, particularly because of their habit of arranging pop and rock songs like Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and Black Sabbath’s “Iron Man” for piano trio. But once the covers got people in the door, they heard tightly arranged, high-energy original compositions by all three members.

“You know, with the Bad Plus it was three peers who were very strong voices, and we were meeting in the middle,” Iverson says. “And I still believe that was innovative music, strictly in the sense that no one sounded like that before. And you can recognize us anytime. An older Bad Plus record where I’m playing piano on it, you know, it comes on, you know it’s the Bad Plus. It’s very distinctive. That was always my first agenda, since I was very young. Make music that was fresh.”

In between Bad Plus releases, Iverson put out a half dozen albums of his own and collaborated with jazz legends like drummers Billy Hart and Albert “Tootie” Heath and saxophonist Lee Konitz, playing in a more traditional style and interpreting jazz standards. He also ran a widely read blog, Do The Math, which featured his writing on jazz and crime fiction and a series of fascinating extended interviews with musicians and some critics. This eventually led him to contribute articles to The Nation, The New Yorker, and NPR.

In 2016, Iverson released The Purity Of The Turf, a trio album with bassist Ron Carter and drummer Nasheet Waits. The following year, he announced his departure from the Bad Plus. Subsequently, he’s released two albums on ECM (a live quartet disc, and a collection of duos with saxophonist Mark Turner) and an orchestral disc on Sunnyside. In 2021, he signed with Blue Note and made Every Note Is True with bassist Larry Grenadier and drummer Jack DeJohnette.

Iverson has chosen to work with older masters of jazz for the same reason he interviews them — in order to learn as much as possible while they’re still around. Despite achieving commercial success with the Bad Plus, he knew that “I really need to learn how to play jazz. Of course, I was playing jazz, but at the same time, there was a lot of stuff I needed to work on. And so I immediately started trying to get close to Billy Hart, to Paul Motian, to Tootie Heath, to then eventually Ron Carter and then Jack DeJohnette.” But at the same time, he was trying to make them sound good in the context of his music — “to frame them in the best way I can.”

“Several people told me they thought Jack DeJohnette sounded amazing on ‘The Eternal Verities’ and the rest of that record. And I think it’s true. Like, I got some primo Jack DeJohnette…so the record’s a success as far as I’m concerned. You might think that these guys sound great on every record, but…I do think the leader has to have a certain kind of interest and compassion to sort of make it happen the best way.”

Now, he’s releasing Technically Acceptable, which features two different trios, each composed of players from his own generation, or even younger than himself. For most of the album, he’s backed by bassist Thomas Morgan and drummer Kush Abadey, but on a few tracks, Simón Willson and Vinnie Sperrazza take over — and on one piece, a version of Thelonious Monk’s “Round Midnight,” there’s also a theremin solo by Rob Schwimmer. In addition to the Monk piece and a version of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly With His Song,” the record includes eight new Iverson compositions and a 15-minute, fully composed piano sonata, the first such work to appear on a Blue Note album in that label’s entire 85-year history.

The Iverson-Morgan-Abadey trio first got together for a gig at the Jazz Gallery. After that, they went into the studio, but three months after the session, Iverson scrapped it all and called them back for a second attempt. “It wasn’t the way they played,” he says. “They were perfect. But I thought, I actually have something else to state here myself.”

Many of the pieces on Technically Acceptable are quite short, between two and three minutes, and Iverson admits that surprised him. “I was appalled at first. When I looked at the tracklist, I was like, ‘Wait a minute, this stuff is only two minutes long’…But I will say in my defense that I think all the tunes you can sit and listen to quite carefully and, sort of like you would listen to a pop song or something that’s produced. Like, they all have a strong narrative.”

That’s true; these are songs, not just heads intended to provide springboards for solos. And typically for Iverson, the melodies are strong and somewhat florid. There’s little of the cool reserve common in modern jazz. Some pieces, like “Victory Is Assured” (a phrase drawn from the writing of Iverson’s friend, the late jazz critic Stanley Crouch) and the title track, have a powerful, old-school swing reminiscent of players like Count Basie or Earl “Fatha” Hines. “The Way Things Are” is a gentle, romantic ballad with a slight country tinge; it sounds like something he wrote to perform at a friend’s wedding. Album opener “Conundrum” is a 90-second theme that could introduce a game show or a late-night talk show.

Although the music he writes for his solo records is very different from that he wrote in the Bad Plus, there’s a stylistic through-line in his approach to pop songs. “Killing Me Softly With His Song” is performed without condescension; he’s not winking. His version reminds me of the way Erroll Garner would perform pop songs of the 1960s with big, memorable melodies, delivering breathtaking improvisations that never wandered so far afield that the listener was left wondering how they got there. It also reminds me of Cecil Taylor’s performance of the standard “This Nearly Was Mine” on 1960’s The World Of Cecil Taylor; when Amiri Baraka criticized him for performing “midtown fluff,” Taylor responded, “Doesn’t that fool know that I recorded that tune because I like it?”

Iverson is one of a small group of jazz pianists — others include Jason Moran, Aaron Diehl, and Sullivan Fortner — interested in exploring jazz’s early history not as a retro exercise, but as a source of innovation and differentiation. The great 1960s pianists like McCoy Tyner, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea advanced the music to the point that one can speak of “pre-McCoy” and “post-McCoy.” But that’s not a style Iverson feels suits him, as a composer or a player. “At some point that becomes like, you just can’t find anything new to shake out of that box. So what’s left? Well, okay, what about what did they do in 1920? What’d they do in 1930? Is it still fresh? Turns out…there’s actually something fresh still there to be found.”

The 15-minute, three-movement piano sonata that closes Technically Acceptable is a fascinating fusion of Iverson’s background as a classical piano student and his interest in early modern jazz. It follows conventional sonata form, with an allegro to start, a slower second movement, and a rondo to finish. And it’s completely scored. But the actual melodic ideas he’s exploring in those three sections are quite clearly drawn from jazz; it’s possible to hear echoes of Gershwin, Ellington, and even Fats Waller in what he’s playing.

Composition comes easily to him, even larger pieces. “It’s been going very, very quickly,” he says. “I start hearing the tunes, I start writing them down, I start singing them, my own tunes as I’m walking around, for these formal compositions. And to me, that must mean I’m now a composer. And I like the tension of putting a fully notated piano sonata on Blue Note Records. That has definitely never been done before. So if nothing else, I’m satisfying one of my basic requirements, you know, to be sort of doing something new. And as my fifties into my dotage roll on, I suspect that I will be visible as a composer, perhaps almost as much as a performer.”

Of course, jazz is meant to be performed live, and Iverson will be taking the Morgan-Abadey rhythm section on the road in support of Technically Acceptable. “Thomas Morgan is a true genius and he’s incredibly in-demand, and I don’t know how much longer he’ll be playing with me because he’s a genuine superstar in the world of improvised music. And Kush is also, you know, he’s a regular in the Melissa Aldana Quartet, which is seeming to be one of the busiest groups in jazz. So I can’t really know if this is going to be a working trio for a long time. But what’s true is I have this nice record with them. We’re playing the Vanguard and we’re doing two back-to-back European tours.”

Very few people can make a living just as a jazz pianist, of course. Iverson teaches at New England Conservatory (where the Bad Plus are not as big a part of students’ listening diet as one might assume; he says “everything is ephemeral”) and works regularly with choreographer Mark Morris, having scored dance pieces based on the music of the Beatles and Burt Bacharach. And his website Do The Math has become an email newsletter, Transitional Technology, which has a paid subscription tier. “Vinnie Sperrazza [who also writes a newsletter] and I joke it’s our hustle. Like, everyone’s gotta have a hustle. And if you’re asking me, like, what to say to the jazz kids or whatever, I would say, everybody has a hustle.”

