Jeff Rosenstock has served as the composer for the Cartoon Network show Craig Of The Creek since it debuted back in 2018, and along the way he’s put a whole lot of work into it, including a musical episode, all while keeping up a steady drip of his own music.

Last month, a Craig Of The Creek film was released, a prequel to the series called Craig Before The Creek. It hit digital platforms in December, but aired on Cartoon Network for the first time just a couple days ago. To coincide with that premiere, Rosenstock’s soundtrack for the movie is now officially out.

“I aimed to make something like I’d never heard before, me and all these other great people worked real hard on it and I hope you enjoy it,” Rosenstock wrote in a tweet. “Thank you Ben, Matt, Rossi & Lisa and all involved for letting me run wild. PLEASE WATCH THIS GREAT MOVIE.”

His Craig Before The Creek soundtrack features contributions from a whole bunch of people, including Laura Stevenson, Chris Farren, Jake Ewald (Slaughter Beach, Dog), Steve Ciolek (Superviolet), Elise Okusami (Oceanator), Pierce Jordan (Soul Glo), Nnamdï Ogbonnaya, and many more. It was recorded by Jack Shirley at The Atomic Garden Recording Studios.

Check it out below.

The Craig Before The Creek soundtrack is out now.