In November, Portland’s Gossip announced Real Power, their first new album in 12 years, and shared “Crazy Again.” Today, they’re releasing the title track, which was penned by bandleader Beth Ditto in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

“That song is about how awesome our city is and how it really showed up,” Ditto said about “Real Power.” “The system was being rearranged and we were forcing people to reckon with it at a time when it could literally make you ill to gather, during a pandemic. That’s real power — people coming together, making those decisions to be in the streets.”

Watch the video below.

Real Power is out 3/22 on Ultra.