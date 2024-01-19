Cowboy Sadness (Bing & Ruth, The Antlers, & Port St. Willow) Share Debut Album Selected Jambient Works Vol. 1

Ambient supergroup? Sure, let’s commit to it: Cowboy Sadness are an ambient supergroup. The trio brings together Peter Silberman (the Antlers), David Moore (Bing & Ruth), and Nicholas Principe (Port St. Willow). Not all of them specialize in ambient music in their main bands, but as the album title Selected Jambient Works Vol. 1 implies, when their powers combine, gorgeously droning tone poems are the result. The project’s 10 tracks were recorded between 2017 and 2021, with Silberman on baritone guitar and synth, Moore on Rhodes and Farfisa, and Principe on drums and synth. Occasionally, as on “First Rodeo” and “Range,” those drums kick in, and the music starts to feel more like ethereal post-rock. More often, the percussion is limited, and the sonic shapes are much blurrier. There’s definitely a high lonesome quality to it, but if this is cowboy music, it’s for cowboys in some digital dimension of the imagination. Listen below.

Selected Jambient Works Vol. 1 is out now via People Teeth.