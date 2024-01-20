New Kendrick Lamar Song Soundtracks Chanel Promo Starring Margaret Qualley, Naomi Campbell, & Anna Mouglalis

In 2022, Kendrick Lamar shared his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Since then, he’s released “The Hillbillies,” a collaboration with Baby Keem that samples Bon Iver. Today, the revered rapper has a new song in a Chanel Promo starring Margaret Qualley, Naomi Campbell, and Anna Mouglalis.

Lamar was invited to collaborate with Chanel because of his and Dave Free’s creative agency pgLang. The promo was written and directed by Free, scored by Lamar, and serviced by pgLang. The film of the Chanel Spring-Summer 2024 Haute Couture show will be out on Tuesday, January 23 at 2pm, Paris time.