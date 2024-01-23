Braids’ Taylor Bonner Smith Shares Ambient Solo EP Bog

Taylor Bonner Smith is a member of the esteemed Montréal electronic pop trio Braids, whose 2023 album Euphoric Recall is seriously worth your time. But Bonner Smith makes solo music too, including a new EP out today called Bog. The five-song collection, “recorded sporadically” between May 2021 and August 2023, is a shimmering, booming collection that reminds me ambient music can still knock your speakers if you want it to. Sink into Bog below.

