Tanlines, the duo of indie rock veterans Jesse Cohen and Eric Emm, released some great slinky synthpop records in that ’10s blog era, but they’ve transitioned into more of a part-time act in recent years. Last year, Tanlines released The Big Mess, their first album in eight years. Today, they’ve followed that record with a new song called “Vanishing Point.”

“Vanishing Point” is the A-side from a forthcoming Tanlines 7″, and it apparently does not get its name from the classic 1971 car-chase flick. Instead, Eric Emm describes it as “a robust and energetic emotional banger inspired by the twists and turns of an unexpected love affair last season on Vanderpump Rules, which I had a strangely close personal view of ahead of its broadcast.” Intriguing! The song shimmies and twinkles in the way that only Tanlines know how to do, and you can hear it and see Tanlines’ upcoming shows below.

<a href="https://tanlinestheband.bandcamp.com/album/vanishing-point">Vanishing Point by Tanlines</a>

TOUR DATES:

1/31 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

2/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

2/02 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord

​3/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

​3/23 – New York, NY @ Knitting Factory at Baker Falls

“Vanishing Point” b/w “Barefoot” is out 3/31 on Lone Limited Recordings