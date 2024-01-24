Marbled Eye – “See It Too”

In 2018, Oakland’s Marbled Eye shared their debut full-length, Leisure. Today, they post-punks have finally announced its follow-up, Read The Air, and shared the single “See It Too.”

“‘See It Too’ is about making your own path and finding connection in unexpected places,” guitarist and vocalist Chris Natividad said in a statement. Along with Natividad, Marbled Eye is Michael Lucero on vocals and guitar, Alex Shen on drums, and Ronnie Portugal on bass after former bassist Andrew Oswald departed in 2022.

“Andrew had a studio and produced everything, so when he left the band, we didn’t know what we were going to do,” Natividad explained. “We had learned a lot of recording techniques from him and after demoing some of the tracks ourselves, we decided we were going to move forward with the DIY route.” A lot of Read The Air was recorded in bedrooms and practice spaces in Oakland until Chaz Bear, aka Toro y Moi, lent them his space.

Watch the “See It Too” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Read The Air”

02 “In The Static”

03 “Tonight”

04 “Starting Over”

05 “See It Too”

06 “All The Pieces”

07 “Another Year”

08 “Motion”

09 “Wear Me Down”

10 “Spring Exit”

Read The Air is out 03/22 on Summer Shade and Digital Regress.