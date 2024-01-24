Last year, the English art-punk band Squid released their sophomore album O Monolith. They’re about to head out on a North American tour in support if it (with Water From Your Eyes opening — good bill!), and today they’re sharing a new single, “Fugue (Bin Song).” If you’ve seen Squid live, you might recognize it because they’ve been performing it for a few years now. The studio version was recorded during the same sessions as O Monolith but didn’t end up on the album.

At their upcoming shows, Squid will be selling cassette mixtapes. “It’s an antidote to the immediateness of music consumption nowadays,” the band’s Ollie Judge shared. “It features music by friends and people I admire, probably best to be played at nighttime whilst sat on your favorite chair.”

Check out “Fugue (Bin Song)” below.

TOUR DATES:

02/02 Austin, TX @ The Parish *

02/03 Dallas, TX @ Dada *

02/05 Nashville, TN @ Basement East *

02/06 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

02/08 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

02/09 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

02/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

02/14 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

02/15 Montreal, QC @ SAT *

02/16 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

02/18 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

02/19 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

02/23 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall *

02/24 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

02/25 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *

02/27 San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

02/29 Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

03/01 Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

* w/ Water From Your Eyes

“Fugue (Bin Song)” is out now.