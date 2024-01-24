A few years back, the famed Fugazi rhythm section Joe Lally and Brendan Canty formed a new trio called the Messthetics, alongside Anthony Pirog. They’ve released two albums of their own so far, 2018’s self-titled and 2019’s Anthropocosmic Nest. Today, they’re announcing a collaborative full-length with jazz saxophonist James Brandon Lewis that is, fittingly, called The Messthetics And James Brandon Lewis.

Lewis has joined the group on stage multiple times over the years, and they performed at Winter Jazz Fest in NYC just this past week. “The way I revere them is the same way that I revere playing with Jamaaladeen Tacuma or playing with William Parker,” Lewis said of working with Lally and Canty. “It’s a certain road experience that you can’t get in school.”

Listen to lead single “Emergence” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “L’Orso”

02 “Emergence”

03 “That Thang”

04 “Three Sisters”

05 “Boatly”

06 “The Time Is The Place”

07 “Railroad Tracks Home”

08 “Aesthenia”

09 “Fourth Wall”

TOUR DATES:

03/21 Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest^

03/23 Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival^

03/25 Nashville, TN @ Blue Room^*

03/26 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl^

03/27 Asheville, NC @ Eulogy^

03/28 Raleigh, NC @ Kings^

03/29 Washington, DC @ Black Cat^

03/30 Philadelphia, PA @ Solar Myth^

05/06 Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

05/07 Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

05/09 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/10 Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

05/11 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall^

05/12 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon^

05/13 Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Cafe^

05/14 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground^

05/15 Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club^

05/16 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz^

05/17 Keene, NH @ The Thing in The Spring^

05/18 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom^

05/19 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom^

* = supporting bar italia

^ = w/ James Brandon Lewis

The Messthetics And James Brandon Lewis is out 3/15 via Impulse! Records.