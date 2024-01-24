Ottawa musician Hannah Judge started fanclubwallet as a solo project, and she released her debut album You Have Got To Be Kidding Me in 2022. Since then, fanclubwallet has turned into a full-on four-piece band, with the members of Judge’s touring ensemble being promoted to actual-bandmate status. You could say that the new fanclubwallet song is all about the process of becoming a band, or at least wanting to become a band.

This spring, fanclubwallet will release the new EP Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines. First single “Band Like That” is a bleary, lo-fi indie rock jam about admiring your favorite bands so much that you want to become them. In a press release, Judge says, “I had spent months studying everyone else’s bands. What made them so good? Why couldnt I be like them? And that’s where this new track came from.”

In director David Sklubal’s “Band Like That” video, Hannah Judge obsesses over local Ottawa band Sorry Snowman — a real band! — so much that she kidnaps and replaces that band’s leader. Below, watch that video and check out the Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines”

02 “Complex Weather”

03 “Picture Of Her”

04 “Easy”

05 “Band Like That”

The Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines EP is out 3/29 on Cool Online.