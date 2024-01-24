“Brand New Key” Singer Melanie Dead At 76

Melanie, singer of the 1972 hit “Brand New Key” and a notable performer at Woodstock, died at age 76 on Tuesday. The news was shared on Wednesday by her children Leilah, Jeordie, and Beau Jarred. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Melanie Safka was born and raised in the Astoria, Queens. In the 1960s, she performed in cafés and folk clubs around Manhattan before signing a contract with Columbia Records, where she released two singles before signing with Buddah Records. In 1969 “Bobo’s Party” reached #1 in France and her experience performing that year at Woodstock (where she one of three solo female artists) inspired her first hit in America, “Lay Down (Candles In The Rain).”

After Buddah Records wanted her to produce albums on demand, she exited the label and started her own called Neighborhood Records with her producer and husband Peter Schekeryk. She then unveiled “Brand New Key,” which hit #1 on the Hot 100 in 1972. Others hits of hers include “Peace Will Come (According To Plan)” and her version of the Rolling Stones’ “Ruby Tuesday.”

In 1972, Melanie became an ambassador for UNICEF. She continued making music until her death and was in the studio earlier this month working on covers album called Second Hand Smoke. In a Facebook post, Melanie’s children ask that fans light a candle in her honor tonight. Read their full statement below.