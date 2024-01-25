In November, Hurray For The Riff Raff — the project of Alynda Segarra — announced their new album The Past Is Still Alive and shared “Alibi.” Today, they’re releasing “Colossus Of Roads” and “Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive).”

“I’ve only had this experience a couple of times, where a song falls on me — it’s all there, and I don’t do anything,” Segarra said in a statement. “Writing ‘Colossus Of Roads’ felt like creating a space where all us outsiders can be safe together. That doesn’t exist, but it exists in our minds, and it exists in this song — this one is sacred to me. I’ve also always wanted to make my version of Bob Dylan’s ‘I Was Young When I Left Home,’ and ‘Snake Plant (The Past Is Still Alive)’ is it.”

Hear the songs below.

The Past Is Still Alive is out 2/23 via Nonesuch.