On Friday, the Smile are releasing their sophomore album Wall Of Eyes; we’ve already shared our Premature Evaluation. Today, the group — which consists of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood with drummer Tom Skinner — unveiled a music video for “Friend Of A Friend” directed by longtime collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson and shot on 35mm film. It shows the band performing the song for a bunch of kids.

Anderson also worked with Yorke for the 2019 ANIMA short film, as well as with Radiohead for their “Daydreaming,” “Present Tense,” and “The Numbers” music videos. This “Friend Of A Friend” video premiered at Smile album playback events last week. Watch it below.

Wall Of Eyes is out 1/26 on XL.