Longtime indie-pop favorite Emily Yacina worked with Rostam on her new 7″, out this Friday. We first heard B-side “Nothing Lasts,” which matched a brisk, umptemo drumbeat from Danielle Haim with Yacina’s crystalline, piano-based songcraft. A-side “Trick Of The Light” slows down the tempo and switches focus to guitar, creating a dreamy backdrop for lyrics about the internal world. Like its predecessor, it’s really good, buoyed by both a vivid arrangement and Yacina’s gift for gleaming melody.

Yacina shared this statement:

When I was initially writing “Trick of the Light,” the word “imaginationship” was in my head. The song is kind of an ode to that- the inner world, and how it can sometimes be disrupted by another person. This was the first song that Rostam and I worked on together. I remember feeling so excited to hear that he was into it. It came together naturally, and the result feels true to the demo- but built up in a way that’s fully realized and powerful.

Below, watch director Linnea Nugent’s “Trick Of The Light” video.

“Trick Of The Light” b/w “Nothing Lasts” is out 1/26 on Matsor Projects. Pre-order it here.