Posthumous Glen Campbell Duets Album Will Feature Elton John, Brian Wilson, Sting, Hope Sandoval, & More

The late Glen Campbell lived a fascinating life and died an inspiring death. Campbell started out as an ace session guitarist — part of the mythic Wrecking Crew who played on countless pop classics in the early ’60s. When Brian Wilson decided that he couldn’t tour with the Beach Boys anymore, Campbell stepped in as a repalcement. In the late ’60s and early ’70s, Campbell found crossover pop-country stardom, hosting a variety show and recording huge songs like the #1 hits “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Southern Nights.” Campbell died in 2017, at the age of 81, after fighting a long, public battle with Alzheimer’s and reckoning with his own mortality on record.

In 2011, the ailing Glen Campbell released Ghost On The Canvas, an affecting and stripped-down album that included covers of songs by people like Paul Westerberg and Jellyfish’s Roger Joseph Manning, Jr. Now, as Rolling Stone reports, Campbell’s estate has announced plans to release the posthumous LP Duets – Ghost On The Canvas Sessions. It’ll feature songs from Ghost On The Canvas that have been reworked as duets, featuring Campbell and many of his famous friends and admirers.

Duets includes the version of “I’m Not Gonna Miss You” with Elton John, which John previously featured on his own 2021 album The Lockdown Sessions. It’s also Frankensteined-together team-ups with Brian Wilson, Sting, Hope Sandoval, Dolly Parton, X, Daryl Hall, and Carole King, among others. Campbell’s estate has shared two tracks. One is a version of Guided By Voices’ 2000 song “Hold On Hope,” which now features country star Eric Church. The other is a take on Jakob Dylan’s 2010 track “Nothing But The Whole Wide World” that now features Eric Clapton. Listen to both below.

Duets – Ghost On The Canvas Sessions is out 4/19 on Big Machine.