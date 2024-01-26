The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

05

Emily Yacina - "Trick Of The Light"

Emily Yacina has spent years building up a cult following for her whispery indie-pop. By teaming with Rostam on a pair of new tracks, she’s added some crystalline oomph to an intimate sound, and I wouldn’t be surprised if the resulting songs exponentially inflate the size of the fan club. A-side “Trick Of The Light” reminds me of Rostam’s work with Yacina’s peer Clairo, the way the production made these songs sparkle, like a mumblecore film suddenly snapping into prestige Oscar bait. Of course, it wouldn’t work without vocal melodies that lope so gracefully and tenderly or lyrics that so deftly probe the nuances of romance. “Trick Of The Light” explores the blurry middle — between our internal and external worlds, between fantasy and reality — so it’s a nice bit of synchronicity that the musical aesthetic lands in some undefined space between bedroom-pop and radio bait. —Chris