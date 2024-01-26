When the Bogota hardcore punk dynamo Ataque Zerø released a self-titled EP in 2021, we were big fans. They’re back with another EP, Ciudades, which continues the band’s legacy of unhinged excellence. Ataque Zerø play fast, loud, and raw, but also catchy as hell, as if they’ve rushed here as quickly as they can from the ’80s with urgent news. The fact that their songs race ahead like midsize sedans sending gravel soaring in their wake does not prevent them from lacing each one with melody.

Ciudades originally dropped last summer but has helpfully been reissued today by Static Shock. Hear them barrel through the five-song tracklist below.

<a href="https://staticshockrecords.bandcamp.com/album/ciudades">Ciudades by Ataque Zerø</a>

Ciudades is out now on Static Shock.