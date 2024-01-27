After 17 Years, Mike And The Moonpies Are Changing Their Name So People Take Them More Seriously

The name Mike And The Moonpies started off as a joke, but it stuck for 17 years. Yesterday, the country band shared a statement announcing their name change to Silverada, explaining that Mike And The Moonpies “does not reflect who we are or the art we are creating currently.”

This change comes alongside the announcement of their new album Silverada. Read the full statement, posted on Instagram:

After careful consideration and much deliberation, it is with an abundance of excitement and hopefulness that we are announcing we will be changing our band name to Silverada effective immediately.

After 17 years as Mike and the Moonpies, we feel the time has come to retire our old moniker. We have felt for some time now that we needed a new name to bring the band into the future and allow us to grow musically and professionally as well as expand our fan base even further beyond the current die hard loyal fans we are fortunate enough to know, love and appreciate. We’ve only made it this far because of our fans and we are forever grateful.

The band has accomplished some incredible things and progressed immensely over the past decade and a half, musically and personally, and we now feel our old name does not reflect who we are or the art we are creating currently. As we continue to grow and evolve our music into something that makes us happy and satisfies our hunger to be better musicians, entertainers and people, we feel our name must evolve along with us.

We will, of course, still be performing all of the songs from our entire back catalogue, the same as before, along with the 10 brand new songs from our upcoming self-titled record due out June 28.

We do anticipate that there will be some upset fans out there but we hope you will understand why we feel we must do this and hope you will continue to support us and come along for the ride!

After discussing hundreds of potential names, we finally fell in love with Silverada. We believe it pays homage to who we were when we started, who we have grown into and who we hope to become. You know from our songs that we have a deep affinity for all things Silver and Gold and we hope our fans will see the silver lining in this new chapter for the band and fans alike. It’s all about the music and the relationship we have with our loyal listeners and we hope to continue to nurture that relationship as we evolve our music and brand. We truly hope you will join us as we take our band and our music into the future.

Thanks for listening and the continued support over this past 17 years! Here’s to the next chapter!

Mike Zach Catlin Omar and Taylor

— Silverada