Composer and vocalist Sheherazaad made her Erased Tapes debut last year with “Mashoor,” a haunting experimental folk-pop single that artfully pulled inspiration from her South Asian background. Today she announces her new mini-album Qasr, produced by Aroof Aftab, and shares a second single.

“Dhund Lo Mujhe” is more brisk and uptempo but also draws more heavily from traditional sounds. Orchestral strings pluck beneath Sheherazaad and swirl above her, lending the song both momentum and dramatic flair. Sheherazaad’s vocal performance is noteworthy too; she sounds phenomenal whether whispering or pushing to the top of her falsetto.

Hear both songs below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mashoor”

02 “Dhund Lo Mujhe”

03 “Koshish”

04 “Khatam”

05 “Lehja”

Qasr is out 3/1 on Erased Tapes. Pre-order it here.