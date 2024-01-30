In May of last year, Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against Evan Rachel Wood was mostly dismissed by a Los Angeles judge. The disgraced musician claimed that Wood “recruited, coordinated, and pressured” women to make false statements about the musician. Today, he has been ordered to cover the actress’ legal fees.

According to Rolling Stone, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Teresa A. Beaudet, who had dismissed the case, has ordered Manson to reimburse Wood $326,956 for defending herself from the defamation and emotional distress claims. Beaudet eliminated a little over $60,000 of the original ask due to some of the descriptions of the billed hours being too “vague.”

Though the case is mostly dismissed, Wood and her friend Illma Gore are still facing claims about conspiring to hack into Manson’s computer, impersonate him online, and make a “swatting” call that caused police to show up at his house. A trial is set for May 1.

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.