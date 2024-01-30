Stream Jesu’s New Hard To Reach EP Featuring Two Previously Unreleased Songs

New Music January 30, 2024 1:57 PM By James Rettig

Jesu, the long-running side project of Godflesh’s Justin K. Broadrick, has put out a new EP called Hard To Reach. Its first two songs — the title track and “The Stars That Hang Above You” — were first released as one-half of a split with the Japanese rock band Envy in 2008. Those have been remastered for this new release, and there are also two previously unreleased Jesu tracks called “When Living Was Ours” and “Didn’t Want To Wake Up.”

An official Bandcamp description explains that they “were considered to be included if the original release had been a stand alone Jesu EP as opposed to a split.” The EP also includes a longer alternate version of the title track. Check it out below.

The Hard To Reach EP is out now.

