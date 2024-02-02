Watch Gracie Abrams Cover Ethel Cain’s “American Teenager”

Though Gracie Abrams is a pop star, she loves indie music. She worked with the National’s Aaron Dessner for her debut album Good Riddance, and she covered Bon Iver last year. Today, the singer — who’s nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, taking place this Sunday — shared her rendition of Ethel Cain’s “American Teenager.”

The cover is a part of triple j’s “Like A Version” series. About the choice, Abrams said, “I am a huge fan of Ethel Cain. I listen to her music all the time — in the shower, driving, crying — and so any excuse to do it in a more proper setting. I was really stoked.”

“The production is incredible,” she continued. “I think it’s such an amazing song. The feeling’s kind of really specific and it feels like this coming-of-age thing. I’m such a fan of her writing. Her voice on it is unbelievable and impossible to beat, so I took a stab but I just admire everything about her.”

Watch the cover below, along with her explanation.