The Austin noise band Water Damage specialize in clattering, droning grooves that cycle onward into infinity until you’re locked into a trance — “volume, repetition, volume, repetition, volume and repetition” as their official bio explains. I’ve found their work to be an incredible soundtrack for writing, and I listed “Fuck This: Reel 11” as my favorite song of last year. The group — Mari Maurice (aka More Eaze), Thor Harris, Jonathan Horne, Nate Cross, George Dishner, Travis Austin, Mike Kanin, Greg Piwonka, Jeff Piwonka, and Lonnie “Palmtree” Slack — put out their awesome 2 Songs album in June, and today they’ve returned with news of another LP.

In E is coming in April on 12XU. It features three new originals — “Reel E,” “Reel EE,” and “Reel EEE” — plus a cover of Austin experimentalists Shit & Shine’s “Ladybird” that incorporates vocals by Shit & Shine mastermind Craig Clouse. Every track is the length of an LP side. Today we get to hear the first one, “Reel E,” so delve into droning hypnosis below.

<a href="https://waterdamage12xu.bandcamp.com/album/in-e">In E by Water Damage</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Reel E”

02 “Reel EE”

03 “Reel EEE”

04 “Ladybird”

In E is out 4/12 on 12XU. I really hope Water Damage do a show in Austin during SXSW.