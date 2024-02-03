Bob Marley & The Wailers Bassist Aston “Family Man” Barrett Dead At 77

Aston “Family Man” Barrett, legendary reggae bassist who played in Bob Marley & The Wailers, passed away this morning at age 77. His son Aston Barrett Jr. broke the news on social media earlier today.

“With the heaviest of hearts, we share the news of the passing of our beloved Aston ‘Familyman’ Barrett after a long medical battle,” he wrote. “This morning, the world lost not just an iconic musician and the backbone of The Wailers but a remarkable human being whose legacy is as immense as his talent. Our family is asking for privacy during this challenging time, as words cannot express our profound loss.”

Jamaica’s Minister for Culture Olivia Grange also made a statement, writing: “I share with you my deep regret at the passing of Aston Francis Barrett, CD, popularly known as ‘Family Man’ or ‘Fams’. As a bass player, keyboardist and guitarist, he was one of the two famed Barrett brothers, Aston and Carlton, who were part of Bob Marley and the Wailers and Lee Scratch Perry and the Upsetters in the early years of Reggae Music.”

Barrett was born on November 22, 1946 in Kingston, Jamaica. He first gained recognition as a member of Lee Perry’s band the Upsetters. In 1970, he and his brother, drummer Carlton Barrett, joined the Wailers’ backing band, who later signed record deal with Island Records. He co-produced the albums and was in charge of overall song arrangements. He remained in that group until 1981.

In 2006, Barrett filed a lawsuit against Island Records, seeking £60 million in unpaid royalties for him and his brother, but it was dismissed. His nickname “Family Man” comes from his role as a bandleader as well as his fathering of 41 children.