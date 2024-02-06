Himanshu Suri, better known as former Das Racist rapper Heems, has been missing for a minute, but now he’s back. A couple of weeks ago, Heems announced Lafandar, his first solo album in nine years. Heems recorded Lafandar with Indian-American producer Lapgan, and it’s coming out this month on Heems’ new label Veena, which is also a magazine and a webstore. We’ve already posted Heems’ Saul Williams collab “Accent,” and now he’s got another new one with fellow New York rapper Your Old Droog.

Heems and Your Old Droog have worked together before. In 2017, Heems appeared on Droog’s excellent single “Bangladesh,” and the two work really well together. They’ve both got conversational fuck-around styles, jamming in tons of references and internal rhymes without losing their sense of NYC swagger.

On “Sri Lanka,” Heems and Droog both get punchlines off. Droog: “Shorty think she could do better than me? Must be on dust/ I turn that bird to a ex like Elon Musk.” Heems: “Me, I just rap, man/ I’m like Hugh Jackman/ I’m a huge jacked man/ Damn, that shit slap, man.” Below, listen to “Sri Lanka” and watch the “Bangladesh” video.

Lafandar is out 2/16 on Veena Sounds/Mass Appeal India. Heems is playing a record-release show 2/23 at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn.